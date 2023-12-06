The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) are heavy, 19.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -19.5 146.5

Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats

DePaul has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in four of six games this season.

DePaul's average game total this season has been 150, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

DePaul is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-5-0 mark of DePaul.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 2 25% 75.3 146.7 68.1 146.7 138.6 DePaul 4 66.7% 71.4 146.7 78.6 146.7 147.8

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The Blue Demons average just 3.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Aggies give up (68.1).

When it scores more than 68.1 points, DePaul is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 5-3-0 1-1 5-3-0 DePaul 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

DePaul vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M DePaul 15-1 Home Record 7-8 7-4 Away Record 2-12 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

