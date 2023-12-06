DePaul vs. Texas A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) are heavy, 19.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas A&M
|-19.5
|146.5
Blue Demons Betting Records & Stats
- DePaul has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in four of six games this season.
- DePaul's average game total this season has been 150, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- DePaul is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Texas A&M has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-5-0 mark of DePaul.
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas A&M
|2
|25%
|75.3
|146.7
|68.1
|146.7
|138.6
|DePaul
|4
|66.7%
|71.4
|146.7
|78.6
|146.7
|147.8
Additional DePaul Insights & Trends
- The Blue Demons average just 3.3 more points per game (71.4) than the Aggies give up (68.1).
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, DePaul is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas A&M
|5-3-0
|1-1
|5-3-0
|DePaul
|1-5-0
|0-0
|3-3-0
DePaul vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas A&M
|DePaul
|15-1
|Home Record
|7-8
|7-4
|Away Record
|2-12
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|73.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.4
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
