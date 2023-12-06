Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in DuPage County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbard North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
