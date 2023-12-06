The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) and St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) square off at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights fell to the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blues have scored 28 goals in their past 10 games, while allowing 37 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (12.5%). They are 5-5-0 over those contests.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Wednesday's game.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+130)

Blues (+130) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a record of 13-10-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime contests.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

In seven games this season when the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-5-1).

St. Louis has four points (2-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blues have earned 20 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered six points with a record of 3-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Blues went 6-6-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 1st 2.31 Goals Allowed 3.04 15th 10th 32 Shots 29.3 24th 11th 29.4 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 13th 21.74% Power Play % 9.86% 31st 5th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 78.69% 18th

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

