Wednesday's contest that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2) against the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) at State Farm Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-57 in favor of Illinois, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Fighting Illini earned an 89-50 win over Cent. Conn. St..

Illinois vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Illinois vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 85, Northern Kentucky 57

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini defeated the No. 197-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Morehead State Eagles, 81-61, on November 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Illini are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Illinois is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 197) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 244) on November 26

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 331) on November 29

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 340) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Genesis Bryant: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kendall Bostic: 12.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 71.8 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 71.8 FG% Adalia McKenzie: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Camille Hobby: 9.2 PTS, 54.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 54.8 FG% Jada Peebles: 7.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +146 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.3 points per game. They're putting up 83.0 points per game to rank 21st in college basketball and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

