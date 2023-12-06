The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

This season, the Redbirds have a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Norse's opponents have made.

Illinois State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 340th.

The Redbirds average 67.8 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 the Norse give up.

When Illinois State puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Illinois State posted 6.0 more points per game (70.3) than it did in away games (64.3).

Defensively the Redbirds played better in home games last season, surrendering 69.1 points per game, compared to 70.7 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Illinois State performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule