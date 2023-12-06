How to Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) will host the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State Stats Insights
- This season, the Redbirds have a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Norse's opponents have made.
- Illinois State is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 340th.
- The Redbirds average 67.8 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 the Norse give up.
- When Illinois State puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 2-2.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Illinois State posted 6.0 more points per game (70.3) than it did in away games (64.3).
- Defensively the Redbirds played better in home games last season, surrendering 69.1 points per game, compared to 70.7 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, Illinois State performed better at home last year, averaging 8.1 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wright State
|L 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UIC
|W 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 76-72
|Redbird Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Redbird Arena
