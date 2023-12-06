Wednesday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) and Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) at Redbird Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Illinois State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 70, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-1.6)

Illinois State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Illinois State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Kentucky is 4-2-0. The Redbirds are 3-4-0 and the Norse are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 67.8 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball) and have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Illinois State wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It is grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Illinois State knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Redbirds rank 285th in college basketball with 88.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 115th in college basketball defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (296th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (125th in college basketball).

