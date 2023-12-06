Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jo Daviess County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scales Mound High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chadwick-Milledgeville High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
