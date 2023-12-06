Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kane County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampshire High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Cary, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
