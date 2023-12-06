Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lake County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Libertyville High School at Warren Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

Location: Gurnee, IL

Gurnee, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Zurich High School at Stevenson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Lincolnshire, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion-Benton High School at Mundelein High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6

Location: Mundelein, IL

Mundelein, IL Conference: North Suburban

North Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Forest High School at Waukegan High School