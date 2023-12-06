Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lake County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Libertyville High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Zurich High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion-Benton High School at Mundelein High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Forest High School at Waukegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Waukegan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
