Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McDonough County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in McDonough County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
McDonough County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 6
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
