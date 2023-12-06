Patrick Williams plus his Chicago Bulls teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Williams, in his previous game (December 2 win against the Pelicans), put up 14 points, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Williams' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.0 10.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 13.1 16.1 PR -- 11.9 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Williams' Bulls average 99.3 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 102 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.2 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Hornets have given up 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the league.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 27th in the league, conceding 14.1 makes per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 24 15 0 0 3 0 1 2/2/2023 27 6 3 1 2 0 1 1/26/2023 32 15 5 1 1 1 1 11/2/2022 33 16 5 1 2 2 0

