Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Enterprise Center. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 17:19 on the ice per game.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in seven of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in seven of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Buchnevich goes over his points prop total is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 22 Games 4 19 Points 4 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

