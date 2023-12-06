The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cougars have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 304th.
  • The 69.7 points per game the Cougars record are 5.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (64.5).
  • SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged away from home (71.8).
  • The Cougars ceded 68.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.0).
  • SIU-Edwardsville made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Detroit Mercy W 81-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/28/2023 Missouri Baptist W 86-62 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/1/2023 @ Troy L 83-60 Trojan Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

