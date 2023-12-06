The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have hit.

SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 304th.

The 69.7 points per game the Cougars record are 5.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (64.5).

SIU-Edwardsville has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 64.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged away from home (71.8).

The Cougars ceded 68.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.0).

SIU-Edwardsville made 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule