Wednesday's contest between the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) squaring off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Green Bay, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 66, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay

Computer Predicted Spread: Green Bay (-1.6)

Green Bay (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 130.8

Both SIU-Edwardsville and Green Bay are 5-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 3-4-0 and the Phoenix are 2-5-0.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars average 69.7 points per game (276th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential overall.

SIU-Edwardsville ranks 299th in the country at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.7 its opponents average.

SIU-Edwardsville knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (191st in college basketball), 1.0 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Cougars score 94.9 points per 100 possessions (173rd in college basketball), while allowing 94 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (59th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (329th in college basketball).

