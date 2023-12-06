Wednesday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Cougars' last contest on Sunday ended in an 89-79 victory over Northern Illinois.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 68

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars defeated the No. 287-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Northern Illinois Huskies, 89-79, on December 3, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Cougars have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

SIU-Edwardsville has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 23.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37)

23.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37) Ava Stoller: 9.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 37.1 FG% Macy Silvey: 9.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

9.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 74.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 83.7 per outing (351st in college basketball). They have a -84 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Cougars score 81.5 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.

SIU-Edwardsville is conceding fewer points at home (79.3 per game) than away (87.2).

