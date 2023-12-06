SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) will face the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 11.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|304th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|59.4
|353rd
|141st
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|66.4
|110th
|294th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|32.6
|224th
|287th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|190th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.6
|244th
|267th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.4
|270th
|28th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13
|243rd
