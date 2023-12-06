The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) will try to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 74.3 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Salukis allow to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Southern Illinois is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The Salukis score 67.9 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 83.7 the Cougars give up.

The Salukis are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Cougars allow to opponents (46.1%).

The Cougars shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Salukis allow.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 23 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37)

23 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 54.1 3PT% (20-for-37) Ava Stoller: 9 PTS, 37.1 FG%

9 PTS, 37.1 FG% Macy Silvey: 9 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

9 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Olivia Clayton: 5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 45.9 FG% Sofie Lowis: 9.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule