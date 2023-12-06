Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) at Banterra Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-68 and heavily favors Southern Illinois to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Salukis suffered a 73-55 loss to West Virginia.
Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 68
Other MVC Predictions
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- On November 23, the Salukis registered their signature win of the season, a 55-52 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.
- Southern Illinois has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- The Salukis have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).
Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-52 over Charlotte (No. 132) on November 23
- 66-55 over George Washington (No. 191) on November 24
- 85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 323) on November 7
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%
- Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Seairra Hughes: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%
- Shemera Williams: 19 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis score 67.9 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and allow 68.4 (257th in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
