The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-7) will visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score 5.9 more points per game (74.3) than the Salukis give up to opponents (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 2-4.

Southern Illinois' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The Salukis average 15.8 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Cougars give up (83.7).

This year the Salukis are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 4.9% less than the Salukis' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG%

17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 51.6 FG% Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.6 PTS, 3.1 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.8 FG% Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 23.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Southern Illinois Schedule