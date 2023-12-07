Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Big East team, including the matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Butler Bulldogs.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Xavier Musketeers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
|Vanderbilt Commodores at Butler Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
|St. John's Red Storm at Fairfield Stags
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
