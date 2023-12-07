Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in DuPage County, Illinois, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IC Catholic Prep at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
