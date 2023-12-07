How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- Eastern Illinois has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 338th.
- The Panthers score 5.8 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Jaguars give up (77.0).
- When Eastern Illinois scores more than 77.0 points, it is 3-0.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
- The Panthers ceded 68.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.
- Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (5.9, 35.6%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Eureka
|W 85-39
|Lantz Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 112-50
|Lantz Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/10/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|-
|Lantz Arena
