The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, the Panthers have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
  • Eastern Illinois has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 338th.
  • The Panthers score 5.8 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Jaguars give up (77.0).
  • When Eastern Illinois scores more than 77.0 points, it is 3-0.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.
  • The Panthers ceded 68.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.
  • Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (5.9, 35.6%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Eureka W 85-39 Lantz Arena
11/28/2023 @ Kansas L 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy W 112-50 Lantz Arena
12/7/2023 IUPUI - Lantz Arena
12/10/2023 Central Arkansas - Lantz Arena
12/17/2023 Blackburn - Lantz Arena

