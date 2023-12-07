The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

Eastern Illinois has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 338th.

The Panthers score 5.8 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Jaguars give up (77.0).

When Eastern Illinois scores more than 77.0 points, it is 3-0.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

The Panthers ceded 68.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.4 on the road.

Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (5.9, 35.6%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule