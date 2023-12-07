Thursday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) going head to head at Lantz Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 7.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Panthers claimed a 79-67 victory over Bradley.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 66, North Dakota 64

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Panthers took down the Valparaiso Beacons at home on November 12 by a score of 75-62.

The Panthers have three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Eastern Illinois has two losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Miah Monahan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Ellie Buzzelle: 8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Sydney-James Desroches: 2.9 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 8.5 points per game with a -68 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.3 points per game (229th in college basketball) and give up 71.8 per outing (305th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.