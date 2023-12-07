Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) face the IUPUI Jaguars (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 10.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 4.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|336th
|63.5
|Points Scored
|64.5
|330th
|132nd
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|74.8
|268th
|225th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|29.5
|311th
|82nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|128th
|298th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|2.8
|361st
|301st
|10.7
|Assists
|7.8
|359th
|168th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.2
|189th
