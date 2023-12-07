The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) host the IUPUI Jaguars (3-6) after winning four straight home games. The Panthers are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 130.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: Lantz Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Illinois -4.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 130.5 points four times.

Eastern Illinois has an average total of 134 in its games this year, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

Eastern Illinois won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -210 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Eastern Illinois, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Illinois 4 66.7% 71.2 137.2 62.8 139.8 138.3 IUPUI 4 66.7% 66 137.2 77 139.8 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers record 5.8 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Jaguars allow (77).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Illinois 3-3-0 0-1 2-4-0 IUPUI 1-5-0 0-4 2-4-0

Eastern Illinois vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Illinois IUPUI 6-9 Home Record 4-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.