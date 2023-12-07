The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) travel to face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-6) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks put up an average of 62.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 71.8 the Panthers give up.

North Dakota has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.8 points.

Eastern Illinois' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Panthers put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Fighting Hawks give up (64.0).

Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

North Dakota is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede.

The Fighting Hawks' 40.8 shooting percentage is 2.3 lower than the Panthers have given up.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

17.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Miah Monahan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.4 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Ellie Buzzelle: 8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

8.5 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Lalani Ellis: 9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 47.4 FG% Sydney-James Desroches: 2.9 PTS, 31.8 FG%

Eastern Illinois Schedule