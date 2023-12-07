In Greene County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Greene High School at Western High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
  • Location: White Hall, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calhoun High School at Greenfield High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
  • Location: White Hall, IL
  • Conference: Western Illinois Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

