Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Greene County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Greene High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: White Hall, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calhoun High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: White Hall, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.