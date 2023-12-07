Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kane County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Christian High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin Academy at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
