We have high school basketball competition in Kane County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Farmington Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Farmington, IL

Farmington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Christian High School at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elgin Academy at Christian Life High School