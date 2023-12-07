The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram are two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers topped the Suns on Tuesday, 106-103. Their top scorer was LeBron James with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 31 8 11 5 0 2 Anthony Davis 27 15 1 0 2 0 Austin Reaves 20 6 2 0 0 3

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their most recent game against the Kings, 127-117, on Monday. Ingram led the way with 30 points, plus eight boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 30 8 6 1 0 3 Herbert Jones 23 5 5 0 2 3 Jonas Valančiūnas 18 11 0 0 0 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers on the season are 23 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.

James' numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas' averages on the season are 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 24.1 13.6 2.8 1.4 2.1 0 Brandon Ingram NO 24.7 5.2 5.3 0.9 0.1 1.5 LeBron James LAL 24.8 6.5 7.1 1.5 0.5 2.4 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 16.1 10.2 2.5 0.5 0.9 0.4 Zion Williamson NO 19.1 4.1 4.5 1.3 0.2 0.1 D'Angelo Russell LAL 14.3 3.1 6.4 1.2 0.4 2.3

