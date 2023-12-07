Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ogle County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Lena, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.