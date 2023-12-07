Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Pulaski County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elverado High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Ullin, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School at Meridian High School - Mounds
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Mounds, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
