How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Steelers vs. Patriots Insights
- The Steelers score 16 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Patriots surrender per matchup (21.2).
- New England averages 6.8 fewer points per game (12.3) than Pittsburgh allows (19.1).
- The Steelers collect just 15.6 fewer yards per game (294.9), than the Patriots allow per outing (310.5).
- New England racks up 290.4 yards per game, 57.9 fewer yards than the 348.3 Pittsburgh allows.
- This season, the Steelers rack up 115.3 yards per game on the ground, 26.6 more than the Patriots allow per outing (88.7).
- This year New England averages 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121).
- The Steelers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.
- New England has 20 giveaways this season, while Pittsburgh has 20 takeaways.
Steelers Home Performance
- At home, the Steelers put up 16.1 points per game and give up 20.1. That's more than they score (16) and give up (19.1) overall.
- At home, the Steelers rack up 287.3 yards per game and concede 361.7. That's less than they gain overall (294.9), but more than they allow (348.3).
- Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).
- The Steelers rack up 107.7 rushing yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and give up 141.1 at home (20.1 more than overall).
- The Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs at home (1.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.2% at home (2.2% higher than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 13-10
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Cincinnati
|W 16-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|L 24-10
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|New England
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
Patriots Away Performance
- The Patriots put up 11.8 points per game away from home (0.5 less than their overall average), and concede 22 in away games (0.8 more than overall).
- The Patriots' average yards gained (274.2) and conceded (301.2) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 290.4 and 310.5, respectively.
- New England's average yards passing on the road (170.8) is lower than its overall average (186.8). But its average yards allowed in away games (224.8) is higher than overall (221.8).
- On the road, the Patriots accumulate 103.4 rushing yards per game and give up 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.
- The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage in away games (34.3%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage in road games (37.5%) is lower than overall (38.3%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|L 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|at New York
|L 10-7
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 6-0
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply.
