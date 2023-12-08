Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Adams County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Liberty High School at Triopia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Concord, IL

Concord, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Quincy Senior High School