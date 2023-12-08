Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Blue Jackets on December 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Robert Thomas, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the St. Louis Blues-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 25 points. He has eight goals and 17 assists this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Jordan Kyrou has 17 total points for St. Louis, with five goals and 12 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and collected 19 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 20 total points (0.8 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Boone Jenner has posted 18 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and five assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
