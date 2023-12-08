The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to end an eight-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (8-14) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Spurs 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 2.5)

Spurs (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.1)

Bulls (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.9

The Bulls (8-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 3.6% less often than the Spurs (8-12-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Chicago (3-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than San Antonio (7-11) does as the underdog (38.9%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago does it less often (54.5% of the time) than San Antonio (65%).

The Bulls have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-5) this season while the Spurs have a .105 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 107.8 (third-worst), they rank 13th in the league with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

Chicago, who ranks 25th in the league with 41.9 rebounds per game, is allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Bulls haven't produced many dimes this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

Chicago is forcing 14.8 turnovers per game this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 12.1 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

The Bulls are making 11.9 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in league). They have a 35.8% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.