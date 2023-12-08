The Chicago Bulls (5-14), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, go up against the San Antonio Spurs (3-14). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 45.7% of his shots from the field.

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's draining 45% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are receiving 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.

The Bulls are receiving 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Coby White this season.

Alex Caruso gets the Bulls 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while putting up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in NBA).

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins averages 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 27.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 4.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Devin Vassell posts 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Bulls 110.5 Points Avg. 106.2 123.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8 45.5% Field Goal % 44.4% 34% Three Point % 34.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.