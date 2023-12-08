Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Carroll County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren High School - Warren at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Milledgeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastland High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
