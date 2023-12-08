In Clinton County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesclin High School at Red Bud High School