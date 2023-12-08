Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kelvyn Park High School at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public - Blue West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orr High School at Michele Clark High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Julian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldorf High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patoka High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge Prep High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Independent School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christopher High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hansberry College Prep at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Public
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reavis High School at Shepard High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tinley Park High School at Lemont High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lemont, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook North High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmwood Park High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Riverside, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmion Academy at Providence St. Mel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Vernon High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Joliet, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Bolingbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bolingbrook, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine West High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nazareth Academy at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Niles, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Christian High School at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Westmont, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
