If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kelvyn Park High School at Little Village High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public - Blue West

Chicago Public - Blue West How to Stream: Watch Here

Orr High School at Michele Clark High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Julian High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldorf High School at Lycee Francais de Chicago

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Patoka High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge Prep High School at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Independent School League

Independent School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Christopher High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8

6:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Woodlawn, IL

Woodlawn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hansberry College Prep at CICS - Ralph Ellison

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Public

Chicago Public How to Stream: Watch Here

Reavis High School at Shepard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Tinley Park High School at Lemont High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lemont, IL

Lemont, IL Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook North High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Park High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Marmion Academy at Providence St. Mel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Vernon High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chatham, IL

Chatham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Laurence High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Bolingbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine West High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge, IL Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Nazareth Academy at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Christian High School at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School