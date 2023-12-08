The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons average 27.4 more points per game (77.8) than the Hurricanes allow (50.4).

DePaul has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Miami (FL)'s record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.

The Hurricanes score just 2.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Blue Demons allow (71.1).

When Miami (FL) totals more than 71.1 points, it is 4-0.

When DePaul allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Hurricanes are shooting 50% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

The Blue Demons' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Hurricanes have conceded.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

21 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kate Clarke: 14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Michelle Sidor: 8.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

DePaul Schedule