Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Douglas County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscola, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcola High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okaw Valley High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Arthur, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Grove High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
