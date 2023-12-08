Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DuPage County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in DuPage County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Islamic Foundation School at College Preparatory School of America
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lombard, IL
- Conference: Metropolitan Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timothy Christian High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgewood High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Westmont, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
