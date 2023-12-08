Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Fayette County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vandalia High School at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
