Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Iroquois County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watseka High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Milford, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Point High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Clifton, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
