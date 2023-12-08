Jake Neighbours and the St. Louis Blues will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. Prop bets for Neighbours in that upcoming Blues-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jake Neighbours vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Neighbours Season Stats Insights

Neighbours has averaged 13:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In Neighbours' 25 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In nine of 25 games this year, Neighbours has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Neighbours has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 25 games he's played.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Neighbours goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Neighbours going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Neighbours Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 25 Games 1 11 Points 1 10 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

