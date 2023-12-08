Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Jefferson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Vernon High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
