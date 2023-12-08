Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jersey County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Jersey County, Illinois today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
