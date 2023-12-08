High school basketball competition in Jo Daviess County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Warren High School - Warren at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Milledgeville, IL

Milledgeville, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastland High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hanover, IL

Hanover, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Scales Mound High School at East Dubuque High School