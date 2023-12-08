Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Kane County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northridge Prep High School at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Independent School League

Independent School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Christian Academy at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: South Beloit, IL

South Beloit, IL Conference: Northeastern Athletic

Northeastern Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Marmion Academy at Providence St. Mel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Laurence High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Serena High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Timothy Christian High School at St. Edward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee-Crown High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Christian High School at Aurora Christian High School