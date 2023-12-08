Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Kankakee County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grant Park High School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Momence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Momence, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manteno High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
